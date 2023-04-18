After a long discussion at its April 18, meeting, the Oneonta Common Council tabled a vote to spend $1,400 to make minor fixes on the ramp to the third tier of the parking garage.
Acting Mayor Kaytee Lipari Shue said there would likely be a “robust discussion” about the parking garage and asked City Administrator Greg Mattice to give an update on costs to repair the ramp to the third tier of the garage.
Mattice said after the last meeting, there was a more thorough inspection of the ramp and what repairs needed to be done to open the third tier of the parking garage. He said there were two options. The first is to keep the third tier closed and do some minor repairs at a cost of $1,400 to remove two abandoned deteriorating steel beams that are underneath the ramp. The second option is to do some repairs at a cost of $17,500 to $23,500 in order to open the third tier.
Chris Yacobucci, director of public works, said the repairs would include the $6-$12,000 for the replacement of the steel beam, concrete curb repairs on the southern most concrete curb, reinforcing what is showing deterioration, removing loose metal decking that forms the concrete on the bottom of the deck and removing the two abandoned steel beams.
Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, said she has talked to several Downtown residents and business owners and the sentiment is to have the third tier opened again. She asked Yacobucci how long it would take to get the repairs done if they were approved at the meeting. Yacobucci said between two-and-a-half to three months.
Mattice said Springbrook is renovating the Ford Block buildings and will have to close access to the pass-through area from Main Street to the municipal parking lot during this time. He said he didn’t know when that would be.
After some discussion, it was decided to wait to hear when Springbrook’s renovations would be made before determining whether or not to fix the ramp to the third tier. “My concern is if we spend the $24,000 to repair the garage and it takes until July to do the repairs, then mid-July and we find out we can’t use the Arcade until December, we’ve wasted $24,000 for seven months of usage,” David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said.
The new parking garage was also discussed. Mattice said the current structure holds 430 vehicles and the new one would hold 220. Council members wanted to make sure there would still be access to the walkway from Main Street to Water Street. Mattice said the tower would still be three stories and there will be an elevator.
Council members also asked when they might see another design on the project. Mattice said probably at the second meeting in May.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked questions about the design of the transit hub and if the city has talked with Trailways about its needs. Mattice said they have talked.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, asked what the city planned to do about parking while the new garage was being built. Mattice said there are some suggestions, including using the parking lot at Damaschke Field and having a shuttle bus to Main Street, demolishing the 27 Market Street building and using the empty lot for parking and having a shuttle from Market Street to Main Street.
In addition to the discussion about the parking garage, the council approved resolutions:
• To support the Oneonta Family YMCA as it takes over the day-to-day operations of FoxCare Fitness. The council was going to pass a resolution in support of keeping FoxCare Fitness open but then pulled the resolution after the agreement between Bassett Healthcare and YMCA was reached. Members of FoxCare Fitness attended the meeting and asked if the council would approve a resolution in support of the YMCA, and this was approved.
• Creating a Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission and appointing Darragh Brady, Bob Brzozowski, Sara Evenson, William Plymell, Helen Rees and Gerard Webster to the commission.
• Creating a Muller Plaza task force and appointing Tom Brindley, Patrice Macaluso, Linda Drake, Geoff Doyle, Darragh Brady, Kaler Carpenter, Jim Maloney, Sean Lewis, Tamara Sines and Alexander Douglas to the task force. Eighth Ward Council Member Emily Falco will be the task force’s liaison.
• Approving a Type II State Environmental Quality Review determination for the state Department of Environmental Conservation Tree Planting in Disadvantaged Communities after Ash Tree Loss grant. Mattice said the city will plant 25 trees in the Sixth Ward and will plant 12 apple trees at the Swart-Wilcox House.
Judy Pangman, community development director, said people can read Swart’s diaries about the orchard he grew on the historic site’s website.
