Members of the Oneonta Common Council are scheduled to vote Tuesday on two resolutions to help the city's water systems.
It was recently announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul that the city received state grants and long-term interest-free financing for upgrades to the city's water and wastewater treatment plants.
Community Development Director Judy Pangman said during the council's Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting Dec. 27, the city needs to let the state Department of Health know the city intends to accept the grants and loans.
According to a resolution on the board's agenda, the city applied for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to supplement the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act for the water treatment plant distribution and storage upgrades project. The city was "awarded up to $2,000,000 in BIL grant funds and $3,072,625 in interest-free financing, supplementing the NYS WIIA grant of up to $3,000,000 awarded on April 25, 2022," the resolution said.
The city also applied for and received money for upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant. According to the resolution, the city was "awarded up to $2,626,500 in BIL grant funds and $2,626,500 in interest-free financing through the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades."
During the committee meeting Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked if the city could use any of the money to help the residents of Suncrest Terrace, College Terrace and Overlook Terrace.
Residents of the terrace complained about their turbid, discolored tap water in May and June. At the May 17, meeting, City Administrator Greg Mattice said it would cost an estimated $2 million to replace one mile of water main that serves the hillside neighborhood.
Pangman said it would be up to the council to decide what to do along those streets.
In addition to accepting grants, the council will hold its annual reorganization meeting by making appointments. The council is scheduled to appoint Fourth Ward Concil Member Kaytee Lipari Shue as acting mayor when Mayor Mark Drnek is on vacation.
The council is also scheduled to appoint Kerriann Harrington as airport manager for the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.