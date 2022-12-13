Area businesses and community groups have been busy in Neahwa Park, setting up holiday displays for the annual Oneonta Festival of Lights.
"There are 45 displays this year," Carol Mandigo, Hill City Celebrations committee chair, said. "There are seven more than last year. It's really shaping up well this year."
She said some of the displays have been set up, including those from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, but several people are waiting until this weekend to set up their displays.
The city was busy this past summer, installing more electrical outlets around the park, which will allow for easier hookup for people installing displays, Mandigo said. "The city's always helping us out," she said. "Lou Lansing, the director of the Parks Department, is wonderful."
Mandigo said the committee also received help from 50 to 100 volunteers who came to help hang lights. "We received a ton of community support this year," she said. SUNY Oneonta also provided a bucket truck on Monday, Dec. 12, to help string lights along the arch, she said.
The archway is set up near the large pavilion this year, which will allow for easier foot access to the entertainment and hot cocoa, she said. "People won't have to cross roads in the dark," she said. She said part of the road will be blocked off to ensure the safety of pedestrians.
On opening night, the archway will lead to the entertainment and hot cocoa. The festival will kick off Sunday, Dec. 18, with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. There will also be a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. as Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah.
Entertainment will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Scheduled to perform Sunday night are Cosmic Karma Fire, Mike the Juggler, DrumQuest and the Hill City Ice Queen and friends. Santa will also be in attendance Sunday evening.
The committee worked with Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President Sean Lewis to reach out to chamber members to secure displays, she said.
The theme for 2022 is “Fabulous Fox Physicians” and the event will be in honor of Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo and Physician Assistant Lynne Bolstad for their years of service to the community.
Community members will be able to pick their favorite display again this year. Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Charitable Trust are sponsoring $2,000 in prizes for three winning displays with matching donations to charities of the winner’s choice, she said. She said the first place business will receive $500 and $500 will be donated to the charity of the business' choice. Second place is $300 for the business and $300 for the charity and third place is $200 for the business and $200 for the charity.
The festival will run every night from 5 to 10 p.m. until Jan. 1, Mandigo said. Admission is free, thanks to several sponsors, she said.
She said Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Charitable Trust are also sponsoring a talent show at First Night, Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.
For more information, visit www.firstnightoneonta.com.
