An early morning fire damaged a building on River Street Friday, July 28.
Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp said while the Oneonta Police Department was on patrol along River Street, an officer noticed smoke and called the fire department at 4:15 a.m. to investigate.
When the department arrived on the scene at 248 River Street, which is home to New Asbury Gardens, the building was on fire, Knapp said. The department called off-duty firefighters to respond to the scene and called surrounding departments to the scene and to backup responding departments.
Capt. Don Tubia said 20 Oneonta firefighters battled the blaze. He said the following fire departments were either called to the scene for manpower and equipment or to stand by for the departments that responded to the fire: West Oneonta, Laurens, Milford, Worcester, Schenevus, Wells Bridge, West Laurens, Otego, Franklin, Pindars Corners and Sidney. In addition to the fire departments, the Otsego County EMS ambulance was notified and the county coordinator and state fire prevention and control responded.
"The fire was under control in 30 minutes," Tubia said. "We were on the scene longer for overhaul and the investigation."
Knapp said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
