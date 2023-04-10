Members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club and guests heard about the challenges of growing cannabis in the state on Monday, April 10.
Jeremiah Ford, a SUNY Oneonta graduate, said he and some of his college friends decided to start growing hemp in the state in 2019 on his grandmother’s former dairy farm, Sugarhouse Farms, near Cooperstown. He said the farm originally grew hops, which is a cousin of hemp and cannabis. “Luckily, we haven’t experienced any blight,” he said.
Ford said they grew 30 acres of hemp the first year and processed the hemp into cannabidiol (CBD) oil and other products They even put the stalks through a wood chipper to make bedding for his chickens.
Ford passed around a dried stalk and said paper and fiber comes from two different parts of the stalk. He said a lot of hemp would produce the same amount of paper as a lot of trees would.
He also provided some history about the plant. “We’re all familiar with the history,” he said. “It’s been part of humankind for a long time.” The paper the Declaration of Independence was written on was made from hemp plants, he said. The plant was legal until the U.S. government outlawed it in 1937. It was grown during World War II to produce rope and was outlawed again when the war ended.
He said he would like hemp to be used again as rope, especially in baling twine as the blue baling twine he uses now frays easily. In addition to paper and rope, hemp can be made into hempcrete, an insulation for homes, clothing and bioplastics.
Ford said cannabis is “no different than tobacco and alcohol,” and should be legal with restrictions. He also said there needs to be more studies done on the health benefits or side affects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD.
Ford said because he lost money growing hemp, he was able to apply for a license to grow cannabis the first year it was legal to do so in the state last year. “Because I gambled and lost, I get to grow cannabis,” he said, “which doesn’t seem fair to other farmers.” He said he has to pay the state $2,000 to grow cannabis and will have to reapply in October for a license. The license only allows farmers to grow one acre of cannabis, he said.
He said the plant requires lots of sunshine and doesn’t like its roots to be really wet. He said to combat that, he uses raised beds.
He started some plants under grow lights and brought a male and female plant to the meeting to pass around. He said the female plants are preferred by smokers because they don’t produce seeds if a male isn’t introduced. However, some will self-pollinate, he said.
Ford passed around seeds and people were able to take one. He said the state law will allow people to grow a few cannabis plants for personal use eight months after the first cannabis dispensary is opened in the state, which was January.
He said the cannabis he sells has 17% THC in it, and “it’s more like a glass of wine than a glass of hard liquor.” He said he has to sell his product through a dispensary located in Schenectady. “I can’t sell at the farm, I can only sell through a dispensary,” he said. “If I was an onion grower, I could sell my own onions. It’s hurtful that I can’t sell my own product.”
After his presentation, he answered some questions. One person asked him where he buys his seeds. He said the first year they came from Canada, and even though it was legal to mail the package, the company sewed the seeds into pants and he had his grandmother rip the seams to get to access the seeds.
Another person asked him if he knew of anyone who sold heirloom seeds, as he doesn’t “like the pot of the 21st century,” and likes the pot from the 1960s. Ford said he didn’t know of anyone.
