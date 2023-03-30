No-cost health care will continue in Oneonta, the Oneonta Community Health Center announced.
The center will continue to offer its health services after it received funding from a number of local grant programs, including Patrick Ministries, the Future for Oneonta Foundation, The O’Connor Foundation, The Community Foundation of Otsego County, the Dewar Foundation, The Willies Family, the First Presbyterian Church, New York Council of Nonprofits and Sidney Federal Credit Union, a media release said.
According to the release, approximately 10% of American adults ages 19 to 64 were uninsured during the first half of 2021, further confirming the need for health centers like the OCHC, and even more are underinsured. The services at the Oneonta Community Health Center are aimed at providing medical services to underinsured and uninsured residents in the county and have been a success since its launch in 2007. The grant funding has enabled the health center to expand its services, which include primary acute care and referrals for dental care, mental health and other essential health services.
After 15 years of serving adults without health care, or inadequate care to address their medical needs, the center has worked toward closing that gap each year, the release said. On average, the health center sees between 150 and 200 patients per year, and through those visits they can assess the unmet needs of residents that our primary care center is unable to address – grant funds have been acquired to meet the needs, most notably to provide referrals and coverage for dental care and mental health needs. In 2022, 52 referrals were made for specialty services.
The program has been a lifeline for many residents who would otherwise have gone without essential medical care, the release said. Patients have expressed gratitude for the excellent care they have received at the health center, largely provided by doctors and nurses who volunteer their services to meet the mission of the health center.
For more information about the no-cost services program or to book an appointment, visit the Oneonta Community Health Center website at https://oneontahealthcenter.org/ or call their office at 607-433-0300.
The Oneonta Community Health Center is at 31 Main St., Suite 2A, in Oneonta.
