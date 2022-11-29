A public hearing on the city’s of Oneonta’s proposed 2023 budget was lightly attended.
The Common Council held the hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The proposed $17.7 million budget, which can be found on the city’s website, contains an increase of about $1.4 million over the 2022 budget. Taxes would be increased 1.91% if approved.
The proposed water budget is $2,991,560, an increase of $161,960 over the 2022 budget. The proposed sewer budget is $2,553,000, an increase of $254,000 over this year’s budget.
Oneonta resident Bob Holstead thanked City Clerk Kerriann Harrington for giving him a hard copy of the tentative budget and thanked Director of Finance Virginia Lee and City Administrator Greg Mattice for their work on it.
“I have a few questions,” he said.
He asked why the allocation to the Armory building was increased $11,000 and asked if it was to hire a new employee.
Lee responded the full-time employee in question is shared with a different department and works certain hours at the Armory.
Holstead asked if the revenues going into the Armory building were more than the expenses. Mattice answered, saying expenses outpace revenues.
“Why have it at all?” Holstead asked. He said when the National Guard merged with the unit in Walton, a new Armory was built and the old Armory in Walton has housed several private commercial ventures.
Mattice said the city received a grant from the state to perform a condition and a feasibility study on the building.
Holstead also asked why the budget of the swimming pool was increased. Lee answered the money would fund needed repairs to the system and filters.
Holstead questioned the percentage of tax-exempt property in the city and asked about payment in lieu of taxes agreements. Lee explained 46% of the assessed value is tax exempt in the city, but “that is 233 out of 4,000 properties.”
She said the colleges give funds to the water and sewer departments and in tax revenue, sales tax and the people with jobs with disposable income.
“If COVID proved anything, it’s how vital the colleges are to the city,” she said.
Holstead said he was in favor of an additional employee for the code enforcement office.
Members of the Common Council and Mayor Mark Drnek thanked Holstead for his questions.
Andrew Hamill asked the Common Council if all places of worship are exempt from taxes. The answer was yes.
The council will vote on the budget during its Dec. 6, meeting. The complete budget can be found at https://tinyurl.com/38a35mcc.
