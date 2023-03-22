An Oneonta man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled police.
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rex Jordan, 35, on Monday, March 20, after an investigation into a failure to comply call.
According to a media release, a deputy and State Parks Police officer were on patrol and observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed on State Highway 205 in the town of Laurens. Jordan failed to stop for the police and eventually became involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident, the release said. Jordan was transported by emergency medical services to Bassett Hospital for further evaluation, and left before charges were filed by the sheriff's department, the release said.
An investigation revealed that the vehicle Jordan was driving had been reported stolen out of the city of Oneonta approximately an hour before being spotted on State Highway 205, the release said. Initial observations of the defendant on scene showed that he was operating the vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
According to the release, a warrant was issued for Jordan's arrest and he was located by the Oneonta City Police Department who arrested him on unrelated charges. He was turned over to the sheriff's office, processed and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment, the release said.
Jordan was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, all class A misdemeanors, the release said. He was also issued several tickets for vehicle and traffic violations and additional charges are pending, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.