An Oneonta man was named as an Airman of the Year by the New York National Guard.
Capt. Zachary German was one of two members of the 105th Airlift Wing, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, to earn the honor, a media release said. He was named the Company Grade Officer of the Year for 2023, while Senior Master Sgt. Renea Turner, a Middletown resident, was selected as First Sergeant of the Year for 2023. Turner will compete against her peers from the other 53 state and territorial Air Guards to be named best in the entire Air National Guard.
German is the medical plans and operations officer for the wing’s 105th Medical Group Detachment 1, the release said. He is responsible for daily operations and readiness of the medical detachment and coordination for all training, exercises, and operations. He entered the Air National Guard in 2017 through a direct commission into the Medical Services Corps after completing degrees in biology and science from Hartwick College.
He completed the military’s Health Services Administration School at Fort Sam Houston in February 2018 and earned a Master of Public Administration degree shortly after, in May 2018, the release said. He earned a degree in business administration from Cornell University in 2018 as well.
German also serves as an instructor with the Defense Institute for Medical Operations and is the treasurer for the Air National Guard Medical Services Corps Society and serves as a liaison to the New York Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Task Force commander regarding medical operations during domestic operations missions, the release said.
German previously held roles as the operations officer for the United States Air Forces of Europe Headquarters Eastern European International Affairs Branch, the release said. Prior to his current job, German served as a joint medical plans officer at the United States European Command to support medical efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the joint mission to evacuate Afghans who worked for the United States from that nation, and on Ukraine Support Operations.
The 105th Airlift Wing flies the C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlifter to locations worldwide from Stewart Air National Guard Base. The New York Air National Guard, with five flying wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector is the largest state Air Guard in the nation, according to the release.
