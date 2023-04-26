Oneonta Middle School students took turns releasing brown trout into the Oneonta Creek late Wednesday morning.
The students and their science teacher Adriane Cej raised the trout from eggs they received from the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
"It's been a cool program," Cej said. "They provide all the equipment, the eggs, the food. We maintain the aquarium and feed the fish, then we help release the trout. Then they take all the equipment back, clean it and store it."
Cej said she learned about the program from a colleague, Patty Leitenberger, who was a member of Trout Unlimited. "If this helps repopulate brown trout in the area, I'm all for it," Cej said. The fish released Wednesday will also help the creek's ecosystem.
Tom Trelease, the current coordinator of the Trout in the Classroom projects, and fellow Trout Unlimited members Vic Iwanow, Walt Wilkens and Kevin Kelly were at the school to help the students release the fish. Trelease, Iwanow and Kelly used nets to catch the fish swimming in an aquarium. Trelease said the project teaches students about stream conservation, cold water fisheries of the state and how to raise fish. The 150 eggs come from the Department of Environmental Conservation fish hatchery in DeBruce. They are delivered in the fall and hatched in an incubation bucket, and raised in an aquarium by the students before they are released in local streams in the spring.
"The participating teachers do a great job of infusing this project into their classroom curriculums," Trelease said.
Trelease said Oneonta did really well raising the fish and released 130 5-inch trout into the creek in front of the school.
The project in Oneonta was one of four school projects the local organization sponsored, he said. The other three were Unadilla, Milford and Morris. "Morris lost all of their fish," he said. "It was their first year doing the program. I think it was the water."
Trelease said Kim Burkhart's class at Milford released 65 trout Tuesday in Hinman Hollow Creek just off Chlorinator Road near the school. Michele Wilson's fifth-grade class at Unadilla Elementary School will release their trout Thursday into the Ouleout Creek at the junction of Route 357 and Chamberlain Hill Road, just east of the village of Franklin, he said.
"The trout will grow another three or four inches this year," Trelease said.
