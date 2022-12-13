The Oneonta Common Council's Finance Committee has discussed purchasing a drone for the city's fire and police departments to use.
Fire Chief Brian Knapp and Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said during a Dec. 12 meeting of committee that the departments would share the drone. The drone would also be used by the Department of Public Works. Knapp said one of the city's firefighters would take a certification course at the state Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany.
Finance Committee Chair Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said he wanted to make sure the trainees would be certified through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Witzenburg said the drone would be used to aid in public safety and gave several examples as how it would be used. The drone would be used at fires to help firefighters know where to extend the ladder truck. Thermal imaging on the drone would allow the police department search for missing persons, he said. "We've had several people freeze to death in the cold. The drone could help. There are a lot of potential applications," he said.
Witzenburg said other departments could also use the drone, including the Parks Department, which could take photographs of the city's parks.
Councilmember Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said she could "appreciate the usefulness of the drone," and asked if the purchase of the drone was included in the budget.
Knapp said there was some money left over in this year's budget to help pay for the drone, and Witzenburg said funds from crime proceeds would fund the rest of the cost.
The committee decided to move the discussion to the full council to see how the members feel about the purchase of the drone.
The committee also discussed the proposed 2023 fee schedule, which includes increasing the application fee for short time rental special use permits from $300 to $400 and the renewal fee from $200 to $300. Code Enforcement Officer Steve Yerly said the application fee includes an inspection by a code officer and other information that must be verified by the code office before the resident can receive the permit.
The fee schedule also introduced a park service fee for people who want to hold events at the city's parks. The fee was based on the amount of people the event is expected to attract and is as follows:
• Event attracting 250 to 750 people - $495
• Event attracting 751 to 1,250 people - $990
• Event attracting 1,251 to 1,500 people - $1,240
• Event attracting more than 1,500 people - $1,485
• Events requesting nine or more dates - $1,485.
The fee schedule will be discussed at the common council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.
