The city of Oneonta announced over the weekend all three levels of the parking garage are closed due to structural concerns.
The ramp to the third tier of the parking garage leading to Market Street was closed Monday, March 20, due to structural concerns. Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci told members of the council during the March 21, meeting that an I-beam on the ramp needs to have supports welded on either side of it, at a cost of $6,000 to $12,000.
Council members asked that engineers look at the structure to see if more repairs were needed before they were going to commit to repairing the structure.
At the April 18, meeting, City Administrator Greg Mattice and Yacobucci gave an update on the garage and said more repairs needed to be done before the third tier could open.
The council approved those repairs at the May 2, meeting.
“Routine visual inspection has revealed some additional structural deterioration,” a media release from the city said. “As such, the City is taking precautionary measures until the entire garage can be reevaluated by the City’s structural engineering consultant.”
Mayor Mark Drnek said the dampness in the garage was deteriorating the concrete more quickly than previously thought.
“I was shocked,” Mayor Mark Drnek said of the need to close the garage. “I hadn’t planned on it.”
He made a video about the closure and placed it on Facebook Sunday. In it he said the parking garage has had “an unexpected and rapid deterioration. It’s made it unsafe. We don’t know to what extent and we’re going to have the structural engineer fully evaluate it. We may be able to open a portion, but I wouldn’t count on it.”
On Monday, Drnek said the structural engineers said the “Trailways office and their buses are not in danger.” He said if they were in danger, the office would be closed.
The city met with the state Department of Transportation to discuss a long-term plan, Drnek said. The plan is to allow parking at Damaschke Field and Neahwa Park Large Pavilion parking lots and set up a shuttle bus to Main Street. The city needs DOT approval to offer the free shuttle bus, he said.
In addition, the city announced over the weekend time-limit parking restrictions will be lifted in the city’s Dietz Street Lot. Time-limit parking restrictions will continue to be enforced on all streets, as well as in the Wall Street Lot and Westcott Lot.
Drnek said he is looking to set up a committee to help count available parking Downtown and is looking for additional parking available to the public. For example, if churches or businesses are closed one certain days, maybe they would allow people to park in their lots on those days.
The city also plans to tear down the building at 27 Market Street and use the lot for temporary parking; however, the timeline for the demolition, clearing and paving hasn’t been established yet, Drnek said.
The city has received state grants to help pay for a new parking garage or rehabilitate the existing one. It was announced at the Feb. 7, council meeting the cost to demolish and rebuild a two-tier garage would cost less than rehabilitating the existing garage. The garage is still being designed and the council hasn’t decided if it wants to rebuild or rehabilitate.
