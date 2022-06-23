The Oneonta Planning Commission discussed whether Oneonta should become a certified local government program through the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation during its June 15, meeting.
Planning Commission Chair Danny Lapin said if the city becomes a certified local government, property owners who live in homes in the historic district that qualify would receive extra guidance in maintaining their historic property.
According to the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website, in order to become a certified local government, the Oneonta Common Council would have to pass legislation promoting historic preservation and form a qualified preservation district commission that would oversee property owners’ requests for building improvements.
According to the website, once the city is approved as a certified local government, it would be eligible to receive a variety of services from the State Historic Preservation Office, including:
• Ongoing, focused support from your SHPO;
• Technical preservation assistance and legal advice;
• Direct involvement in SHPO programs, such as identifying properties that may be eligible for listing in the State and National Registers of Historic Places;
• Training opportunities that increase the ability of communities to protect their historic resources and integrate them into short- and long-term planning initiatives;
• Grants designated exclusively for CLG projects; and
• Membership in statewide and national CLG networks.
Lapin said becoming a CLG would make it easier for city residents, who own property in a historic district to apply for grants and earn tax credits for completing renovations on buildings. Oneonta currently has two historic districts — Downtown and Walnut Street.
“Technically anyone who owns a historic house can apply for tax credits when they renovate, but being part of a certified local government boosts the application,” Lapin said Thursday.
In addition to providing assistance to homeowners, becoming a CLG, would ensure historic properties do not fall into disrepair, Lapin said. The formation of an architectural review board would mean residents owning a building in a historic district would have to come before the board if they want to make any renovations to their house.
Lapin said homeowners would still come before the Planning Commission for site line revisions, but would go before the architectural review board if they planned any major renovations. “The board would be there to preserve the historical character of the home,” he said.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend the Common Council go through the process of becoming a certified local government during its meeting, Lapin said. “We wanted to help people preserve their historical homes and provide resources,” he said. “That’s the intent from our side anyway.”During the meeting,
Lapin also mentioned Otsego 2000, which provides technical assistance to people who own historic homes and businesses so they can benefit from the tax credits.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, reported the information about the program to the Common Council during the June 21, meeting. “It was a worthwhile discussion,” Rissberger said. “For certain locations it would give us some teeth. It would prevent someone with a 100-year-old decorative railing that fell off from replacing it with a 2”X4” board.”
Rissberger said it might be worthwhile to talk about in the Legislative Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.