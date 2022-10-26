The Oneonta City Police Department announced the arrest of a Binghamton man after he was awoken in a reported stolen car.
According to a media release, officers were investigating the theft of a motor vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22. The officers responded to the Townhouse Motor Inn at 318 Main Street to the report of a male sleeping in the stolen motor vehicle.
The officers woke the male who was sleeping in the car, had him exit the vehicle and identified him as Terrence P. Mewborn, 39, the release said.
Mewborn was found to be in possession of the stolen car, a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of controlled substances which were packaged for sale, the release said. During the arrest processing, Mewborn obstructed the police investigation through physical means and was consequently charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the loaded firearm, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for the vehicle, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for a firearm, a class E felony; and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
He was arraigned at the Otsego County Centralized Arraignment Parts by Judge Lehenbauer.
Mewborn was remanded to the custody of the Otsego County Sheriff in lieu of $50,000 cash and $500,000 bond.
