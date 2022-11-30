The city of Oneonta has received a Community Development Block Grant to help income-eligible residents replace lead pipes in their homes.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of a media release that listed more than $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide “decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” the release said.
Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said in an email the $200,000 grant will help low-income homeowners in the city “replace privately-owned lead water services that have been identified by the city.” Owners of single-family homes or rental properties with two to four units are eligible to apply for the grant, he said.
According to Mattice, the city will contact property owners with identified lead water services within the next few months to determine if they are eligible for the funding. Eligible homeowners will be able to apply to the city “for the funds to hire a plumber/contractor to replace their privately-owned lead service,” he said. “The city hopes to fund the replacement of up to 30 private lead water services through this program.”
He said people with questions can contact Community Development Director Judy Pangman at commdev@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-0114.{p class=”normal”}The Community Development Block Grant program is a federally funded program administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal that helps counties, cities, towns and villages with projects that improve communities and benefit residents across the state, the release said.
Community Development Block Grant Housing grants can be used for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water/wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners, a media release said. For 2022, Homes and Community Renewal awarded $10.4 million for 24 housing rehabilitation, manufactured housing, and well and septic projects. A total of 301 households are projected to benefit from the proposed improvements.
