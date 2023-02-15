The city of Oneonta has received a grant to plant more trees in the Sixth Ward.
The city announced in a media release Wednesday, it received a $40,016 grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Lands and Forests Urban and Community Forestry Program to plant trees after it lost ash trees due to infestation by emerald ash borers, an invasive insect.
Oneonta Community Development Director Judy Pangman said Oneonta "completed an Emerald Ash Borer Preventive Maintenance Program that was funded with a $50,000 grant in 2018 from the DEC Urban and Community Forestry Program. During that project, 69 ash trees were inoculated to protect them from the emerald ash borer and 81 ash trees were removed, mostly from Wilber Park and along city streets. Since then, an additional six ash trees have been removed. As a result of having been impacted by ash tree removal, and the city having both a disadvantaged community area and a large Potential Environmental Justice Area, the city was eligible for the grant."
Oneonta will use the funds to purchase and plant about 45 street trees in the River Street neighborhoods and 12 heritage apples to recreate a small orchard at the Swart-Wilcox House site, and conduct public outreach and education of the benefits of urban forests, a media release said.
Pangman said Oneonta has participated in Tree City USA for 36 years. The city budgets "more than $40,000 annually to plant and maintain the city’s urban and community street and park trees," she said. "We are always looking for funding assistance to help us do additional work to maintain and increase our tree canopy in the city."
The DEC UCF Program has made $350,000 in funding available for tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash tree loss for qualifying government entities, Indian nations or tribes, and not-for-profit organizations in the state, the release said. Applicants in communities with more than 65,000 people may apply for up to $75,000 and others may apply for up to $50,000.
As an award winner, Oneonta will be required to meet minimum planting standards for UCF grants and provide a five-year maintenance plan, the release said. The purpose is to replace and increase long-lived tree canopy in those areas.
"The tree species will be selected from the approved tree species list in the city’s tree maintenance plan and will be based on what is determined to be the best choice for the selected sites," Pangman said.
Healthy community forests "provide a host of environmental, economic and social benefits including storm water capture, cooling through shade and evapotranspiration, wildlife habitat, and improved public health," the release said.
DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and healthy community forests and provides technical assistance to communities to help them develop their own community forestry programs, the release said. Funding for the two-year grant comes from the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters through the State Urban Forest Resilience Grant, and from the state Environmental Protection Fund.
For information about the city’s tree planting program, contact Pangman at commdev@oneonta.ny.us.
