Oneonta resident Andrew Hamill has announced his candidacy for First Ward council member.
According to a media release, Hamill said as a college student, he wants "to give a voice to the college students by helping create a 'College Voice Commission' to where the college the students from Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta can finally have a voice. I also want to give a voice to the youth living in the City of Oneonta by helping create a 'Youth Voices Matter Commission' that gives the youth living in the City of Oneonta a voice so that their voices are finally heard instead of ignored."
Hamill said he would like to see term limits implemented for Common Council members and more done for the city's veterans, elderly and disabled.
Hamill said he is seeking the Republican, Libertarian, Conservative, Independence and Liberal party lines, and created his own party line called "Oneonta For Unity."
Luke Murphy, a Democrat, is the First Ward council member. He has not announced yet if he's seeking re-election.
