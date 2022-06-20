An Oneonta woman celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday with an open house for family and friends at the Heritage at The Plains at Parish Homestead.
Florence Polens was born June 19, 1919 during the second wave of the Spanish Flu pandemic, her son, Jared, said. She grew up in Connecticut and got a degree in journalism from Boston University because “I love to write,” she said.
She said she wrote her first published story at age 9 or 10. “It was so long ago,” she said.
“She wrote a story in elementary school and it was published by the paper in Norwich, Connecticut,” Jared said.
She graduated from college during World War II and was hired by a paper in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Even though the newspaper business was dominated by males when she was hired, most of the reporters in the newsroom were women because the “males were in the service and overseas,” she said.
While at the paper, she covered the nearby naval base and received a pass from the U.S. Navy in order to “check things out,” she said. However, “there were some restrictions.”
She also recalled a time when she was in her apartment overlooking the harbor at night and someone shouted at her through a megaphone in a boat to turn off her lights and close her curtains. “We were concerned about submarines,” she said.
She said she covered “everything,” for the paper, including court cases and local news. In 1952, she was also able to cover the Winter Olympics in Oslo, Norway for the Waterbury American in Waterbury, Connecticut.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “I skied while I was there.”
She said she started downhill skiing at age 9 or 10. During the Olympics, she wrote stories about what it was like being there and features on some of the athletes including U.S. alpine ski racer Andrea Mead Lawrence and Norway’s alpine ski racer Stein Eriksen, who both won gold medals during the Olympics.
Jared said she was friends with Eriksen and borrowed his mother’s typewriter to type her articles.
Florence said she would write her stories and send them to the paper via “air mail letters.”
She said her favorite stories to write were “feature stories. Stories about people.”
Jared said while he and his sisters Anita and Rachel were growing up, their mom was a stay-at-home mom and she worked part-time at local papers around the Hartford, Connecticut, area through the 1970s and 1980s.
“Now it’s mostly personal letters to friends or composing emails,” she said of her writing.
Also, while living in Connecticut, she served on the school board and the town arts commission and was an English as a Second Language teacher, Jared said. They would also house foreign students attending the University of Connecticut, and she received a Facebook birthday greeting from one of the former students, who lives in Serbia, Jared said.
She checks her email and goes on Facebook every day, he said. She lived in Connecticut until age 95 at which time she moved to Oneonta, to be closer to Rachel, who lives in the town of Meredith, Jared said.
When she moved to The Plains, she joined the resident council and book club and participated in trivia contests. She also enjoyed quilting and knitting. and she loves to read “almost anything written,” she said.
She said her longevity is based on “good genes.”
Jared said she started to use a walker this past year and it’s been harder to get out and do things. “Listen, if you were 103, you would be too,” she said.
