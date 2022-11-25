An Oneonta resident received an award for his work as an adapted physical education teacher at The School at Springbrook.
Jon Philby received the Central South Zone Amazing Person Award by the state Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance on Nov. 17 at the association’s 84th Annual Conference at Turning Stone in Verona, a media release said. Rachel Scoones, a recreation therapist at the school, also attended the conference. Philby was elected for the Amazing Person award by his peers in the Central South Zone.
“I felt honored and surprised,” Philby said about receiving the award.
Philby said he teaches between 40 and 50 students at Springbrook “to fall in love with physical activity and get interested in something they were unfamiliar with or uncomfortable with prior.
“I love what I do. My biggest goal as an adapted physical education teacher is to develop skills with our students that when they go home to their families, they can be a part of activities with their siblings, and/or parents whether it is shooting a basketball in the driveway to kicking a soccer ball or playing catch in the backyard,” he said.
In addition to being the adapted physical education teacher, Philby is the school’s co-coordinator for the Special Olympics program. Philby said he coached while he was a student teacher and as a teacher at a public school, so when he started working at Springbrook in 2011, he wanted to continue to coach. He said his co-workers Nicole Sokolowski-Valentine and Ralph Benett introduced him to Special Olympics. He and Sokolowski-Valentine are the co-coordinators of the program. He said the school offers track, basketball, soccer and cross country, and is developing new programs.
“It’s open to anyone in the area, not just Springbrook students,” Philby said. “Not a lot of people realize that.”
He said if people are interested in Special Olympics, they can email him at philbyj@springbrookny.org.
According to the release, the Amazing Person award “is given to a member of NYSAHPERD who has made exceptional contributions to the profession of health, physical education, adapted physical education, health education, recreation, and dance.” As well as someone who has “displayed excellence in teaching and overall performance in these disciplines.” Each year, nearly 1,800 professionals and future professionals around the state attend the conference that offers programming on topics of physical and health education and activities.
Recently, Philby secured a grant, with the assistance of Barb Hein, the grant writer for Springbrook, through NYSAHPERD to provide new adaptive equipment to the students at the school, the release said. The equipment is adapted to students with autism spectrum disorder “to relieve tension, focus attention, and increase body awareness,” Philby said in the news release about the equipment. “All of these are fundamental goals that prepare a student for further development of their strength, coordination, social interaction, and sport-specific skills.”
As an active member of the NYSAHPERD, Philby represents the Central South Zone, of which he is the Adapted Physical Education Chairperson, the release said.
