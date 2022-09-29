About 40 Oneonta city residents attended a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28, to discuss the growing number of deer in the city and to ask questions of representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek started an ad hoc committee to develop a deer management program in the city and a dozen volunteers signed up to be members, Betsy Holland, chair of the committee, said.
“We’re a hardworking group,” she said. “Ideas come up [at meetings] and people jump at the chase to research the issue.”
Holland said the committee doesn’t “have an agenda.” She said the committee’s job is to gather data on proposals made and present their findings to the Quality of Life Committee, which will then tweak any proposals made and present them to the Common Council for a vote.
The committee has created a survey it would like city residents to complete by Oct. 15, Holland said. The survey is based on some given by the state DEC, Cornell University and The Nature Conservancy. The survey can be found at https://swrmn0fx.paperform.co/.
“What we want to find out is what lens people see the deer in the city as,” she said. “Do you enjoy seeing deer on your walks, in the parks or in your yards? We want to know if people are concerned with tick-borne illnesses.”
The survey also asks people how they are impacted by deer, whether it’s deer eating their gardens or flowers, or if they have had a vehicle-deer accident. The survey also asks residents to identify their age and in what ward they reside.
Holland said Wednesday’s information session was well attended by people who live throughout the city and the presenters, Selinda Brandon, Mike Clark and Regina Willis from the Region 4 office of the Department of Environmental Conservation, answered several “very well-thought out questions.”
Holland said some of the residents at the meeting said they were concerned about hungry deer in the winter eating things they don’t normally do. She said Brandon answered that if residents see deer that look malnourished they should call DEC and not feed them, especially corn.
“It’s illegal to feed deer,” Holland said. “It’s actually really bad for them. They have four-chambered stomachs similar to cows.”
However, a deer’s stomach cannot digest corn, she said. “It fills the deer up, but the deer is not getting any nutrients out of the corn,” she said.
She said Brandon encouraged residents to call the DEC if they see someone feeding deer. She said by feeding deer, it encourages them to be closer to the residences and roads.
She said another person asked if deer could be sedated and moved to another location. She said the answer to the question was “first, they don’t often survive,” and deer “live in family groups. They live with their relatives. A lot of deer die of shock just taking them away from their family.”
Another question asked was if the deer could be sterilized. Holland said the answer to that question was that sterilization is “extremely expensive” and does and bucks don’t always live through the sterilization process.
A person asked if it was legal to hunt with a crossbow in the city, she said. The answer is that it is legal to hunt with a crossbow within the city limits as long as the person follows DEC regulations, she said in an email.
She said Brandon discussed several mitigation procedures that could be implemented to control the deer population, including issuing special deer hunting permits to hunt deer in the wooded areas behind Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta and on city-owned property. She said taking a buck would remove one deer from the herd, but taking a doe has the potential to remove three deer from the herd as a doe usually gives birth to two fawns per year. Another mitigation procedure would be to issue special permits to let private landowners outside of the city limits hunt on their own property or let others hunt on their property.
Holland said one of the committee’s next steps is to reach out to the colleges to get their input.
She said the results of the survey will be discussed at the next committee meeting.
