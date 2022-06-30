The city of Oneonta announced it will continue flushing water mains along many streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5 through 8.
The following streets will be affected: West End Avenue at Chestnut Street, Winney Hill Road, Schoolhouse Lane, Davis Drive, Spencer Drive, Richards Avenue, Raymond Avenue, Bolton Drive, Canal Street, O'Neill Drive, Blanchard Avenue, North Street, Butler Street, Greater Plains School, Hubble Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Harrison Avenue and Madison Avenue.
During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water, the release said. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
