The city of Oneonta announced it will begin crack sealing various roads throughout the city on Tuesday, June 28.

Work will take a few days and will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. daily by the city's contractor, The Gorman Group, a media release said. Flaggers will maintain traffic as the crack sealing operation moves along each street.

Temporary No Parking signs were posted Monday, June 27. Vehicles will need to be moved before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the release, crack sealing is an important step in the city’s pavement management program, extending the life of roads and maximizing the impact of taxpayer dollars.

Questions or concerns related to this project may be sent via email to dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or by phone at 607-432-2100.