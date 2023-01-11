Cannabis dispensaries would only be allowed along Southside if a local law is passed in the town of Oneonta.
Members of the Oneonta Town Board discussed Local Law No. 1, the Town of Oneonta Cannabis Dispensary Law, after a public hearing during their meeting Jan. 11.
Town Planning Board Member Tom Rowe was the only one to speak during the public hearing. He said the planning board members had not seen the local law, and said it would generate needed money for the town.
He also said he liked the idea of restricting dispensaries to Southside.
The law would restrict dispensaries to the Highway Development District that stretches along state Routes 28 and 23 from Main Street to the Delaware County line. It would also restrict the location of a dispensary to 500 feet from a residential property line.
For example, a dispensary could not be placed near the Courtyard Marriot hotel, but could be placed near Starbucks, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.
According to the law, a dispensary could also not be “placed within 1,000 feet of any recreational facility, school, place of worship, park, public playground, childcare facility, children’s camp, or similar use(s), as determined by the Code Enforcement Officer.”
The law would also regulate that two dispensaries couldn’t be within 1,500 feet of one another.
The law also regulates the hours of the dispensary as follows: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Board Member Skylar Thompson disagreed with limiting the dispensaries to Southside and asked the board to consider allowing them in other business districts or in the industrial district. He said he would never go to a dispensary, but thought there were some spots along Oneida Street near the Interstate 88 exit that would make a good spot for a business.
“I don’t want to limit the growth potential,” he said, and also said traffic was a concern on Southside.
Board Member Brett Holleran said the board could always amend the law later to include more areas in the town if the demand was there.
The dispensaries will be regulated by the state, will be inspected, and owners will have to pay a $275,000 licensing fee and 35% state sales tax, it was announced at the meeting.
Bill Ellis, who spoke about an issue he is having with a smoke shop near his house in Oneonta prior to the public hearing, said he was in favor of the law as it would regulate where cannabis could be sold. However, he said, it would still be easy to obtain cannabis from a person down the street.
The board said it would be up to the state to regulate and ensure only licensed sellers were selling cannabis.
The board is scheduled to vote on the local law during its Feb. 8 meeting.
The board also brought up another local law that would regulate where electronic cigarettes, vapor products and liquid nicotine were sold and was ready to set a public hearing for Feb. 8, until Rowe asked a question about what constituted a shop, as gas stations also sell e-cigarettes.
Board Member Kim Fierke said they did not want to target gas stations, but standalone shops.
After further discussion about the law, Town Attorney Robert Panasci said the law needed tweaking before it is ready for a public hearing. If the law is fixed before Feb. 1, a public hearing will be held Feb. 8, otherwise, it will be held March 8.
