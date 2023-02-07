Tearing down the existing parking garage and building a new one would be cheaper than renovating the existing one, the Oneonta Common Council learned during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Liz Colvin, project manager, and Sean Beachy, architect, at Wendel Companies gave an overview of their work over the past seven months to council members.
Colvin said the schematic site plan includes Market Street, Chestnut Street Extension and Water Street reconfigurations, building a transit hub next to the parking garage on Chestnut Street Extension, fixing the transit platforms and rehabilitating the parking garage.
The cost of the project was estimated to total $34 million, Colvin said. It would cost the city $16.8 million to rehabilitate the parking garage.
“We thought there had to be a better use of your money,” she said.
The company then looked at what it would cost to demolish the parking garage and rebuild it, she said.
With the demolished parking garage, the company reconfigured the whole site plan, including placing the transit hub in front of the garage. The new parking garage would be two stories instead of three and the Oneonta Public Transit and Trailways buses would be able to line up in front of the garage. Water Street would become a two-way street and Water Street Extension would be removed, Beachy said.
Up to three floors above he parking garage could be built to house retail space or apartments, Beachy said.
Colvin said the cost to demolish and build a new parking garage would cost $7.8 million. “That’s more than half as less than rehabbing the existing garage.”
City Administrator Greg Mattice gave an overview of how the city could pay for the new parking garage, new transit hub and changes to city streets.
The city received an $8.8 million grant from the state Department of Transportation, $121,000 of which it has to match, he said. The city applied for an additional $5.5 million grant from the DOT, he said. The city could use $500,000 for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program for street reconfiguration and $96,321 for the street scape project, he said.
However, that still leaves the city $10 million short. The city will have to take out a bond to pay for the improvements, he said.
City Finance Director Virginia Lee said since the parking garage was built in 1976, the city has spent $7.5 million to rehabilitate or make improvements to the structure. “I cannot support spending $17 million on a 47-year-old structure,” she said. “It’s not a good investment of the city’s money.”
She said the city has looked at bringing paid parking back to the downtown area and it is expected to “bring in at least $500,000 per year in revenue.” The interest costs on a $10 million loan would be $578,000,” she said.
Mattice said a parking task force has been established to address the issue of paid parking. He said a recent study revealed the parking garage was used barely 50% of the time during the noon to 2 p.m. peak, and 60% to 70% on Thursdays and Fridays at the same time.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked how many parking spaces the city would lose if they go to a two-story parking garage. The parking garage has 430 spaces and the new one would have a total of 250, Mattice said.
Rissberger asked if the city was still planning on renting out space to people residing at the Dietz Street Lofts. Mattice said he figured that would amount to 30 to 50 cars. Renters along Main Street would also be able to get spaces, he said.
During the meeting, the council also passed a resolution to create Chapter 91 of the Code of the City of Oneonta, titled “Oneonta Exterior Code.”
The new code repeals the following sections of the Code of the City of Oneonta: Section 1. Chapter 248 (1) (6), titled “Noncompliance appeals”; Section 2. Chapter 82, titled “Brush, Grass and Weeds”; and Section 3. Chapter 278, titled “Vehicles, Storage Of.” These are replaced by Section 4. Chapter 91 of the Code of the City of Oneonta, titled “Oneonta Exterior Code.”
The council also discussed a zoning code update for the R-2 Moderate-Density Residential District. Code Enforcement Officer Steve Yerly said the new code wouldn’t make new owners of multi-unit homes in the R-2 zone renovate houses back to single-family homes if they sit vacant for more than 24 months.
He said he has sent the county the revised plan and a environmental review of the plan will have to be conducted before it can be passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.