City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek unveiled a new city website the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting of the city’s Common Council.
“It’s designed so it’s easily accessible by mobile device and computer,” he said.
The new website, all4oneonta.com, includes information about the city’s ad hoc committees and task forces, including meeting minutes, goals of the task force or committee and member information.
“The minutes are readable and downloadable,” he said.
Residents can learn more about the following committees and task forces: Engagement Marketing, Welcome Wagon, Parking Strategies, Skateboard, Deer Management, Performance Venues and Recruitment and Retention.
For example, under the Deer Management Task Force tab, it includes the task force’s minutes and reports. It also lists when the next meeting will be held.
The housing workgroups of Shared Resources, Shared and Vacation Rentals, Infrastructure Utilization, Neighborhood Improvement, Affordable Housing, Senior Housing, Refugee Resettlement and Smart Growth are under a separate tab for residents to peruse.
If a person is interested in joining one of the committees or task forces, or if they have a suggestion for the committee, there is a “Contact Us” tab on the upper right of the webpage, Drnek said. People can fill out the form and someone will get in touch with them.
Drnek said it was important to get the information in one central location as some of the committees’ goals overlap each other.
The website is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant by clicking on the “Accessibility” tab in the lower left-hand corner, Drnek said.
Drnek said each committee’s chair has a login and password to upload their group’s information directly onto the site.
During the meeting, Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward asked who designed the website and who would be updating it. Drnek said a new Oneonta business, LiliPad, created the website and the committees will post their information on the site.
Council Member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, asked how current the map of the city’s properties and assets was on the site. Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci said the map is a live link and is current.
Carson wanted to make sure city staff were not going to be assigned the duty of making sure the website was current. Drnek said it would be up to the members of the committees and task forces.
