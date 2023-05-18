For the first time since the Vietnam War, the Oneonta Memorial Day Parade will remember an Oneonta service member who died in the line of duty.
Monday, May 29, will commemorate fallen Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, a media release said. Eramo, who was stationed in Alaska, was one of three soldiers killed when two helicopters collided during a training mission in April.
“It’s a solemn parade,” David Hayes, parade organizer, said. “It’s not like the Fourth of July Parade. We gave guidance to fire and police departments — lights but no noise.”
Hayes said Eramo’s uncle Kimmo Eramo was named this year’s grand marshal and will march behind the American Legion Honor Guard. CW3 Shawn Hubner, who served with Eramo in Alaska, will hand carry the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and march in the honor guard, Hayes said. Hubner has family north of Oneonta and will visit them before he flies back to Alaska on Tuesday, Hayes said.
American Legion Post 259 Commander Terry Harkenreader said 17 members of Eramo’s family will also march in the parade. Following the family, a member of the Oneonta Police Department in dress uniform will lead a riderless horse as a solemn salute to fallen soldiers, he said.
“It’s important to honor him,” Hayes said.
In addition to honoring Eramo, Harkenreader said the legion will honor members of the legion, including Coach Drago, who have died within the past year. “It’s been a pretty rough year for our legion2,” he said.
The parade will line up at Foothills at 24 Market Street at 9 a.m. and step off at 10 a.m. The route is along Main Street to South Main Street to Neahwa Park.
Hayes said there will “easily be 100 participants in the parade.” In addition to the legion and the Oneonta Police and Fire departments, the Pindars Corners and West Oneonta fire departments, Otsego County Sheriffs and State Police, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, John Brooks will drive his ‘57 convertible with two legion members riding inside, and the Oneonta Middle and High School marching bands will participate, Hayes said.
A ceremony will follow the parade at the veterans’ memorial in Neahwa Park at 11 a.m. Members of the band will perform taps and national anthem. The ceremony will be emceed by Council Member and Air Force veteran Len Carson. Speakers include Jordan Forbes and Tiffany Gardner, co-valedictorians of Oneonta High School, Rev. Sam Judd, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and former mayor Gary Herzig and “In Flanders Field” will be read by a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Hayes said.
Following the ceremony, there will be a reception at the legion for all veterans and their families, Harkenreader said.
