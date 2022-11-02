Operation Green Light, a collaborative campaign to honor U.S. veterans that was launched last year in New York has spread nationwide to include more than 29 states and over 90 counties and municipalities around the country, the New York State Association of Counties announced.
The campaign, started by the New York State Association of Counties, in collaboration with the NYS County Executives’ Association and NYS Veteran Service Officers’ Association, was adopted this year by the National Association of Counties, which promoted it to other states and counties across the nation, a media release said.
The collaborative effort encourages counties, municipalities, businesses, and individuals to illuminate their buildings, homes and businesses with green lights as a visible sign of support for veterans, the release said. Margaret Kennedy, vice chair of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, said during the Nov. 2, meeting the county is participating in the event and lights at the entrance of the county office building were changed to green lights.
In addition to showing support for veterans, Operation Green Light also raises awareness about the local services available to veterans through their local Veteran Service Office, the release said. County Veterans’ Service Officers are located in every county of the state and provide personalized service to veterans and their dependents, free of charge. Veteran Service Officers assist veterans and their families with accessing federal benefits like healthcare, housing, and employment services, and also help connect veterans to counseling services like the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support program.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to join Operation Green Light by changing one light bulb in the entryway of their house or business to a green bulb. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 6-12, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round, the release said.
Visit nysac.org/operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.
