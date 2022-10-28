Opioid antagonists required at public colleges
In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Oct. 28, that will require all public colleges in New York to have a supply of opioid antagonists in their housing facilities.
Opioid antagonists, such as Naloxone, are lifesaving medicines which reverse the fatal effects of an opioid overdose, a media release said. In addition to ensuring all State University of New York and City University of New York owned or operated housing facilities stock this vital medicine, resident assistants and other designated employees of the colleges will be trained to administer these antagonists in the case of overdose emergencies.
This bill comes in response to the ongoing opioid epidemic crisis, the release said. Opioid overdoses have surpassed gun-related murders and car accidents as the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old, with as many as 64,000 people last year estimated to have lost their lives. There were 2,939 fatal overdoses in 2019 in the state, the release said.
The risk of overdose deaths have continued to be high among all demographic groups and among residents of almost every New York neighborhood, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.