ONEONTA — A cast of 24 local actors will bring the musical theater adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 4 and 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the musical is reported to be monstrously good entertainment and will leave audiences in stiches with such memorable tunes as “The Transylvania Mania” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz!”
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (played by Michael Tamburrino) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.
With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (Brian Ziemann), and lab assistant (Rhiannon Downey), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature (played by Tom Pondolfino) to rival his grandfather’s. The monster escapes and hilarity ensues.
With direction and music direction by Kerri Hogle and Timothy Iversen, choreography by Riley Bowen, and stage management by Lizzie Falk, “Young Frankenstein” is said to have all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.
Tickets may be purchased online with reserved seating at www.OrpheusTheatre.org.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children 17 and younger.
Online ticket sales will end four hours before each show.
Tickets for remaining seats will be available at the door one hour before showtime.
As further stated in the release, “Young Frankenstein” contains adult humor and adult language and may not be suitable for all audiences.
“Young Frankenstein” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.