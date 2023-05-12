A Chow Chow from Otego was named Best of Opposite Sex at the 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Monday.
Ring Fighter, also known as Wu, was one of three dogs Sharon Short, owner of Shangri-La Kennels and Naturally Canine Grooming in Otego, entered into the competition. Notorious Star Ed Sheeran, "Eddie," Wu's father, didn't behave for his handler, and she didn't show Blu Limited Edition because her coat wasn't perfect, Short said.
"The dogs have to be in perfect condition in order to show," she said. "They have to have a perfect coat. If anything's off, the dogs don't get entered."
Chow Chows are one of two dog breeds that have blue-black tongues. "If the tongues have spots, the dog is disqualified," she said. The other breed with a black tongue is the Shar-Pei, she said.
Blu was one of five Chow Chows that did not compete in the show, she said. Gustavo Galicia of Pennsylvania and Andrea Jurcan, FCI, from Serbia, were the dogs' handlers during the competition, she said. This year, for the first time, the competition was held at the United States Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "It was very nice," Short said. "There was lots of room. It was well organized and the judges were good."
Short, who started her kennel and grooming business six years ago, said last year her dogs earned four championships and one grand championship at dog shows. In 2021, Eddie won the Chow Chow nationals in Buffalo, she said.
"I thought, what could I do to top that," she said. "This year, I got Best of Opposite Sex at Westminster. That's a pretty good track record."
Short said Wu is a year old, still has her baby fur, and it's unusual for a dog so young to be recognized at competitions. The adult coat is starting to grow in along her back, Short pointed out.
"We had Chows for years as pets," Short said. After her last one died, she said she found two Chow Chows overseas and had them shipped to her home. She said she breeds her dogs to be show dogs to continue the pedigree of the breed. She said she saves the perfect one of a litter for the ring and has the rest fixed and sells them as pets.
She said the breeders of Chow Chows are a worldwide tight-knit group trying to keep the pedigree alive. "We hold each other accountable," to make sure the breed pedigree continues, she said.
The Chow Chow breed can be traced back to 2000 B.C. and is an original dog breed, she said. "The Chinese found them," she said. "They were living in caves like bears. They have 48 teeth, an extra row of teeth. Their diet was different. They were eating berries like bears were. They have a different stomach make up than other dogs. They prefer the cold, cold weather. The AC is on all the time. If it's more than 70 to 72 degrees I'm pulling them inside under the AC. They can't handle the heat."
She said the dogs were bred to be guard dogs. Over the past 30 years, the dogs have been bred to have better temperaments, she said. "The dogs act like Labs," she said.
