Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident in the town of Otego Thursday evening, June 1, State Police reported.
According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, James R. Lmyn, 52, of Winchester, Tennessee, was driving the motorcycle along state Route 7 near Beilby Road when he was unable to navigate the curve, went off the road, down an embankment and into a tree line. James and Britney N. Lmym, 32, also of Winchester, Tennessee, were airlifted, but Dembinska said the report doesn't say where they were flown to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.