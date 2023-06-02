Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident in the town of Otego Thursday evening, June 1, State Police reported.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, James R. Lmyn, 52, of Winchester, Tennessee, was driving the motorcycle along state Route 7 near Beilby Road when he was unable to navigate the curve, went off the road, down an embankment and into a tree line. James and Britney N. Lmym, 32, also of Winchester, Tennessee, were airlifted, but Dembinska said the report doesn't say where they were flown to.

