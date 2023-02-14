Otego residents will be able to honor area veterans with banners this year.
Otego residents Roxana Hurlburt and Denise McNeilly have been working together for a few months on the project, Hurlburt said.
“We talked to different communities that have already done this” to find out about the program and to ask for recommendations on what companies to use, Hurlburt said. “We found this one company. Oneonta is using the same company for theirs.”
The Greater Oneonta Historical Society announced about two weeks ago it is teaming up with the city of Oneonta to launch a Hometown Heroes program this year.
The Hometown Heroes Program is designed to honor a specific category of individuals who have made a significant contribution to their community and/or country.
Hurlburt said the village of Otego trustees approved the project during its Feb. 13, meeting. Due to the state Department of Transportation working on Main Street, applications for the banners aren’t due until the end of August.
“The state is giving us a brand new Main Street and we didn’t want the banners up before Memorial Day getting dirty,” she said. “The village has lost a lot of trees in the process, and we felt the banners would help.”
The banners will be placed on electric poles that line Main Street until the Interstate 88 entrance, she said.
She said the state is expected to finish the road repairs at the end of August, so they decided to have the banners go up just before Veterans Day. There will be a breakfast for veterans at the American Legion on Veterans Day, which will include remarks by the commander and a performance of the national anthem before breakfast is served, she said.
“I think it’s important to honor our veterans,” she said.
According to a flier about the program, each veteran will be honored with a custom 18”x48” banner, to be sponsored and paid for by anyone who would like to honor a veteran. The banners are $185 each, which includes the design, proof, printing, hardware and installation, Hurlburt said.
The banners are double-sided and will include a photo of an American flag, a photo of the veteran and information about the veteran’s service. Hurlburt said McNeilly had a sample from the company so people can see “the size and quality of the banner.”
People who sponsor the banner will get a proof that they will have to approve before it is printed, she said.
“I’m very excited,” Hurlburt said. “My husband and son are both veterans.”
She said since she and McNeilly announced the program, they have gotten good feedback from the community.
For more information, contact Hurlburt at 607-434-6885 or McNeilly at 607-287-0710.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.