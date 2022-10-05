The Otsego County Board of Representatives listened to two reports and approved several resolutions during its Oct. 5 meeting.
The board heard from Liz Callahan, executive director, Kimberly Ferstler, nutrition educator and Teresa Adell, 4-H subject leader, at Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties about the programs and services the extension offers to residents.
Adell said this week is 4-H week and there are 16 clubs with more than 200 members and 100 volunteers in Otsego County. She said 116 members exhibited at the Otsego County Fair and 23 went to the state fair to compete.
Ferstler talked about the nutrition programs the extension offers to residents.
Callahan said the agency broke ground on its Grow With CCE Teaching Garden in Cooperstown and will educate people with different needs and abilities how to garden. She said the extension is looking at its agriculture and horticulture staff structure and asked the county to change the part-time position it funds to a full-time position.
The board also heard from Cassandra Harrington, executive director of Destination Marketing Corp., which is the county’s tourism promotion agency. She said her company was hired in 2014 and presented a report outlining the tourism industry in the county. She said her company maintains websites, including the new wegootsego.com, creates travel guides and does direct marketing, such as rack cards and promotes the county to publications to write articles about the county.
She said Otsego County and Central New York have seen the largest tourism growth in the state in the past few years and said lodging income at the 10 reporting hotels in Otsego County is “up $2 million” over the same time in 2019.
She said tourism accounts for 8.8% of the jobs in Otsego County and 11.5% of jobs are indirectly dependent on tourism. The total labor income was $97.8 million in 2021, she said.
The board approved two resolutions allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to different projects. Representatives approved giving $200,000 to the county Industrial Development Agency for general operations and projects.
“It’s a wise use of some of that funding,” Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said.
The board approved giving the following towns $50,000 each for various projects: Plainfield, Springfield, Pittsfield, Laurens, Milford and Burlington. Board Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said they have allocated $50,000 for each municipality and requested that towns that haven’t applied for funding do so by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The board approved a resolution opposing the recently enacted state legislation pertaining to concealed-carry gun permits.
Representative Clark Oliver, D-city of Oneonta, said he was struggling with his vote because while he supported parts of the legislation, including the background checks and training, he agreed that it was more punitive to law-abiding citizens. He said he also didn’t like how it was pushed through the legislature without public comment.
He said the application process “should weed out almost all of the individuals” that shouldn’t be allowed to own guns.
Oliver said he thought the wording in the resolution needed changing, but didn’t think the board would come to an agreement, so he said he would vote no.
Adrienne Martini, D-city of Oneonta, said she voted no, also because of the wording.
Jill Basile, D-city of Oneonta, also voted no. She said “while I personally didn’t support it, I know several of my colleagues do. I am concerned with some of the wording of the resolution.”
She pointed to the wording saying that many Otsego County residents have a conceal carry permit. She said she asked Sheriff Devlin how many residents have a pistol permit and said the answer was 15,000. She said that was about one-fourth of the county’s population.
Representative Edwin Frazier, Jr., R-Unadilla, said Basile should take into account that some residents are not eligible to get a permit due to age or other factors, so the percentage of residents who have pistol permits is more than 25%.
Representative Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, who said he has a concealed carry permit, said, “This legislation is extremely confusing. As a licensed owner, I don’t know where I can carry. I’m a former law enforcement officer, trained and have been licensed to carry since 1982.
Basile also said she was for stronger gun legislation and supported the governor, but said she knew she represented people that didn’t support the legislation and wanted the wording changed before she would vote yes on the resolution.
“The resolution contains a lot of opinions and I don’t think opinions should be included. It should be based on facts,” she said.
The weighted vote was 4,785 yes, 1,943 no, and 390 absent. Representative Andrew Marietta, D-Otsego was absent.
The board also approved a resolution proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “I pulled this resolution to highlight the importance and message behind this,” Martini said. “One in three women and children are affected.”
