The Otsego County Fair is once again scheduled for six days this year.
The Fair Board announced in January the fair would be shortened by one day, but decided to go back to six days after several meetings, Lisa Jackson, fair manager, said Wednesday.
"There will still be no rides on the first day," Jackson said. "Tuesday will be Ag Day and will be free to get in. Harness racing will begin at noon."
Jackson said the vendors and barns will be open and people will show their animals Tuesday. She said the fair will open every day at noon, and there will be pay-one-price wristbands for the midway rides Wednesday through Sunday.
She said the board chose to go back to six days to accommodate the people who move in their animals over the weekend.
