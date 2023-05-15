Some upstate counties have declared a state of emergency following New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement he would bus asylum seekers to upstate hotels.
According to the Associated Press, Adams said Friday, May 5, he planned to bus up to 300 single men to Rockland and Orange counties. Over the weekend and Monday, May 8, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus issued states of emergencies respectfully, barring New York City from busing asylum seekers from hotels, the AP reported.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Tuesday, May 9, “ahead of an expected increase in asylum seekers that she said will allow the state to mobilize more National Guard members and to quickly react to food and supply needs,” the AP reported.
At the end of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, May 10, Board Chair and Bovina Supervisor Tina Molé said she attended a conference call with the governor’s office about the end of Title 42 on Tuesday, May 9.
According to Molé, three different state staff members said the number of migrants coming into New York City is expected to double after Title 42 is lifted, and the state and the city have the power to place the migrants outside the five boroughs and into the upstate region. New York City would pay for the housing. She said the county’s Department of Social Services would coordinate with New York City if any asylum seekers are housed in the county. Molé was not available for comment Monday, May 15.
Otsego County Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said if the county does receive asylum seekers the county’s social services department will coordinate with the city to provide housing. He said Otsego County has not been contacted by the city or state to house asylum seekers who have made their way to New York City.
Bliss said he attended a Zoom call Friday, May 12, with the governor’s office about the state of emergency and what the city and the state were asking counties to do.
Bliss said the county hasn’t passed its own state of emergency because some that the other counties have passed are vague and “we don’t want to impede on anyone’s rights.” At the same time, he wants to be sure the immigrants are here legally so he is not ruling out some type of declaration.
Especially in the coming months when housing, which is already an issue, becomes more in-demand during the height of the tourist season in the county. “We already have a housing crisis in the county,” Bliss said. “The high season starts in a couple of weeks. Hotels are pretty much full for months,” during that time.
Bliss said the county is also working with the state Association of Counties to come up with a consensus about what the counties want from the state and federal governments.
During a media availability NYSAC held Monday, NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said the association is encouraging Congress to pass immigration reform, including reducing the 180-day waiting period migrants must adhere to before being able to work in the country.
