Members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives responded to a report issued by the New York Coalition for Open Government, criticizing the use of political caucuses to do public business.
Board Chair David Bliss said he remembers filling out the “short survey” for the coalition “awhile ago” but never heard back from them and hasn’t seen the report. “I can’t comment on what I haven’t seen,” Bliss said Friday.
The coalition asked counties whether their legislatures or boards of supervisors held private party caucus meetings, how often they meet, if the caucuses discuss public policy and why the meetings occur.
The report, which was released Thursday, Jan. 26, criticized political parties for meeting to discuss public policy behind closed doors. It said, “Allowing local governments to conduct private caucus meetings is a huge problem, where a governing body may be dominated by one political party.”
Bliss said the Republican party meets as a caucus once a year to discuss the “leadership and party’s platform, which is what every party does. Indirectly we’re talking about public policy as we’re talking about the direction we’d like to see the county go each year.”
Representative Andrew Marietta, D-town of Otsego, said in an email the “Democrats don’t meet as a caucus prior to board meetings, but the Republicans have done so for many years. Under the past leadership of Kathy Clark, I think the caucus meetings may have played a different role compared to now, but I can’t think of an example where the work of a Committee was not supported. I don’t think this report uncovers any work around in action using the caucus meetings regarding Otsego County.”
Representatives of both parties “vote for whatever they want,” Bliss said. “I’m not sure it’s an issue.”
Marietta agreed. “At present, I don’t feel that the work of the Board’s Committees has been undermined in anyway by the Republican caucus meetings,” he said in an email. “I think caucus meetings have a purpose, such as discussing who to support for leadership.”
Representative Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta Wards One and Two, also agreed. “I do not feel that decisions are predetermined and I do feel that my voice is heard,” Oliver said in an email. “We typically have lengthy discussions about contentious matters and folks on the board often change their minds.”
