Otsego County government has begun a strategic planning process intended to develop an overall approach for county government to use in carrying out its work to best serve the needs of county residents and businesses, according to a media release.
According to County Administrator Steve Wilson, “The plan will serve as a guide to bring about a more consistent and coordinated approach to the work of the departments in county government. Public input about county government’s effectiveness and ‘user-friendliness’ is an essential part of this planning process. We hope to get as many responses to the survey as possible.”
The strategic planning process is being facilitated by Fairweather Consulting of New Paltz. Peter Fairweather will lead the outreach process, the release said, guided by a steering committee representing the county Board of Representatives and the heads of county departments. The plan is scheduled to be completed by mid-2024. The survey will be available in paper format at various locations throughout the county. It can also be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OtsegoCounty
Anyone with questions regarding the survey or the strategic plan can contact Fairweather at pfairweather@fairweatherconsulting.com.
