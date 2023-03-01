Two properties on Elm Street in the city of Oneonta were transferred to the Mohawk Valley Land Bank by the Otsego County Board of Representatives on Wednesday, March 1.
Board members present at the meeting unanimously passed two resolutions pertaining to the transfer. Representatives Jill Basile, D-city of Oneonta Wards Seven and Eight and Donald Scanlon, R-city of Oneonta Wards Five and Six, were absent.
The first resolution said the property owners of 50 and 62 Elm Street in the city said they wanted to donate their property to the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank Corporation, which has accepted the donation and plans to make improvements to the homes.
The back taxes on the 50 Elm Street home total $51,543.18, and the back taxes on 62 Elm Street total $85,986.65. The land bank asked the county to forgive those taxes, which it did in the resolution. The second resolution transferred the property to the land bank.
Michelle Catan, R-town of Oneonta, asked if the land bank would sell or rent the properties. Board Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said the land bank would have to meet benchmarks on improvements before the properties could be sold.
In other business, after a lengthy discussion, the board approved two resolutions that members hope will help the county’s budget process.
“Since we hired the administrator, we’ve had to hire a budget analysist and now we’re adding another $60,000 for software,” Edwin Frazier, R-town of Unadilla, who opposed both resolutions, said. “I thought by hiring an administrator we were going to save the county some money.”
County Administrator Steve Wilson said the two positions were already in the budget, but at a lower salary, and said the software will help create budgets and capital improvement project reports for the county.
Representative Jennifer Mickle, R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester, said the amount seemed excessive to her and asked if the county needed both software systems. Wilson said if he had to give up one software package, it would be the ClearGov software.
The board voted to contract with Venesky & Company for $30,000 for its budgeting software and voted to contract with ClearGov for $30,093.75 for its budgeting software for the period of March 1, through Dec. 31. The weighted vote was 83 yes, seven no and 10 absent.
The board also introduced local law B of 2023, which would allow the assistant district attorney in Otsego County to live outside the county. According to Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, there is an attorney shortage in the county.
The public hearing will be held Wednesday, April 5 at 9:50 a.m.
The board also approved seeking bids to replace a bridge on county Route 32A at a cost not to exceed $300,000, fix a bridge on county Route 1A at a cost not to exceed $50,000, and replace a box culvert on county Route 46 at a cost not to exceed $300,000.
It also approved a contract with the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District not to exceed $45,00 per year from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2027, to provide forestry services to the county. Kennedy said the county owns 3,200 acres of forest land and 15% of the proceeds from the sale will go back to planting trees on the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.