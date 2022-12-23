Otsego County's outdoors challenge has reached a milestone and expanded its winter offerings.
Otsego 2000 collaborates with the Otsego Land Trust and Otsego County Conservation Association to bring Otsego Outdoors events to residents and visitors with year-round recreational opportunities in and near Otsego County, a media release said.
When Lee Ann and Rick Myers of Oneonta completed the Otsego Outdoors Fall Octet Challenge, it marked the 5,000th trek Octet participants have completed, the release said. The Octet Challenges started in February 2021.
“This milestone illustrates both the vast array of outdoor spaces we have here in Otsego County and the desire of people to explore them. Congratulations to everyone who has participated since the first Octet challenge,” Jeff O’Handley, OCCA’s program director, said in the release.
“As a result of our participation in the Fall Octet, we have added some hikes to our family favorites for sure — Texas School House State Forest and Forest of a Dozen Dads are among them. Otsego County and New York state have so much to offer,” Rick Myers said in the release. Myers said he and his wife, Lee Ann, were accompanied on several hikes with their children and grandchildren. “It’s a wonderful way to spend quality family time together,” he said.
Two new trails are featured in the Winter Octet Challenge, which runs until March 19, the release said. The new Orange Trail at Parslow Road Conservation Area in Hartwick more than doubles the hiking opportunities there.
“Winter Octet participants will notice major trail improvements at the Parslow Road Conservation Area,” Anne Wilfer, public lands manager at Otsego Land Trust, said in the release. “The new bog bridges not only extend the trail, they also help to protect the wetlands. An anonymous donor covered the cost of the raised wooden walkways in order to encourage year-round exploration of the site.”
Also new to the Octet Challenge is the Glenn Waffle Memorial Natural Trail in Laurens, which will be open for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing beginning on Jan. 6, the release said. The 3.7-mile trail, which loops around Colonial Ridge Golf Course, was established, and is maintained by, Glenn Waffle’s family to memorialize him and his love of the outdoors.
The Winter Octet Challenge also features Glimmerglass, Gilbert Lake, Betty and Wilbur Davis, and Robert V. Riddell state parks, Texas School House and Goodyear Lake Waterway Access state forests, the Clark Tower Trail, the Rogers Environmental Center, the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary and Fortin Park, the release said. Glimmerglass State Park and Gilbert Lake State Park each have groomed trails for cross country skiing, and there is no entry fee in the winter. When people complete eight of the featured activities, they receive a free embroidered Winter Octet patch and/or a year patch. They also get listed on the Otsego Outdoors Challenge roster.
Along with the featured parks, forests, and trails, people can earn credit for the Winter Octet by participating in an outdoor event, the release said. First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 are being held at Glimmerglass State Park, Gilbert Lake State Park, the Rogers Environmental Education Center, and other state parks and forests. When conditions permit, Glimmerglass State Park will offer tubing Saturdays and Sundays in January and February. The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club leads weekly hikes on Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m. that are open to the public. The Otsego County Conservation Association has several upcoming events in January, including a family hike, an astronomy program and a hemlock wooly adelgid volunteer training with the Butternut Valley Alliance. Check otsegooutdoors.org for more information.
Peg Odell, program and communications manager at Otsego 2000, said in the release people are encouraged to tag their photos with #otsegooutdoors and share trail conditions on social media. Photos and trail conditions can also be sent to outdoors@otsego2000.org.
“There is an option for people to get Winter Octet credit for the outdoor activity of their choosing -ice fishing, making a snowman, sledding, skating, winter biking, birding, even shoveling a neighbor’s driveway. The goal is to celebrate being outdoors this winter,” Odell said in the release.
For more information on the new Winter Octet, go to otsegooutdoors.org or call 607-547-8881.
