WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present Afrobeat sensations Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
According to a media release, Super Yamba Band weaves Afro-funk grooves with raw psychedelic sounds. Singer, guitarist, and percussionist Kaleta was a longtime member of Fela Kuti’s band and toured with musical luminaries Lauryn Hill and King Sunny Ade before joining Super Yamba Band in 2017.
Audience members will hear Kaleta sing in several different languages native to West Africa, including Fon, Goun, Yoruba, and Ewe, along with French and Pidgin English, “the official language of Afrobeat,” Kaleta says with a grin. With Kaleta at the helm, Super Yamba Band has recently erupted in popularity, giving audiences an unforgettable world-class Afro-Funk dance music experience.
The outdoor performance features lawn seating provided by attendees. Masks and/or social distancing are encouraged.
Visit westkc.org to purchase advance tickets. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday, June 25. Walk-ups are welcome. Tickets at the door will be $28 for WKC members or $32 and $10 for ages 9-19. Children 8 and younger may attend for free.
Those who arrive early are invited to the gallery reception for Annie Hayes starting at 2 p.m.
Food may be ordered on-site from The Tulip and the Rose, starting at 3 p.m.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road, near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org, call 607- 278-5454 or contact info@westkc.org for more information.
