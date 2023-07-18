One lane of state Route 80 near Cooperstown has been closed after the eastbound lane washed away during a storm over the weekend.
According to a post on the 511NY website, part of the road collapsed near 6714 state Route 80, Sunday, July 16.
The state Department of Transportation announced in a media release Tuesday, July 18, that the portion of the highway in the town of Otsego, about four miles north of the village of Cooperstown in Otsego County will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals until further notice because of damage to the roadway sustained during last weekend’s severe weather.
According to photographs posted on an area social media group page, the damage to the road looks to be along the shoulder of the road, with part of the shoulder falling down a slope close to Otsego Lake.
The department is assessing the damage to the road to determine the best way to repair the roadway, the release said.
With the influx of traffic anticipated for the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly, the release said. Portable variable messaging signs have been placed to alert motorists along the route.
The department encourages motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones and reminds people that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, the release said. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
