A portion of state Route 51 was dedicated Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Army Specialist-4 Richard F. Walton Jr., who was killed in a helicopter crash in Vietnam.
The ceremony was held at Copes Corners Park in Gilbertsville and included speeches by Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, State Senator Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Butternuts Town Supervisor Bruce Giuda and Thomas McIntyre, DOT assistant commissioner for Regions 1, 8, 9. Members of the local American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, friends and family of Walton, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School band and local Boy and Girl scouts also attended.
Anyone who enters the town of Butternuts along Route 51 will see a sign designating it the SP4 Richard F. Walton Jr. Memorial Highway, Angelino said. “People will notice it’s not the same color as other highway signs and may wonder who the person was and look that name up.”
If people look up Walton’s name, they will see he was a “true hero,” Oberacker said. “Richard Walton Jr. was a young patriot. He completed a tour of duty and re-enlisted as a medic preferring to carry a needle instead of a gun.”
Walton was raised in the town of Butternuts, where his family has long resided, a media release said. He served in the 326th Medical Battalion, 101 Airborne, American Division of the U.S. Army. He first went through basic training and medic training in 1968 and volunteered for the Vietnam War for a one-year tour in November of that year. After his year in Vietnam, he again volunteered to continue as a medic in Southeast Asia. He returned to his family once more to celebrate Christmas with his family and then returned to South Vietnam. On Feb. 6, 1970, Walton lost his life due to a helicopter crash. He is remembered for his efforts to serve his country as a medic.
Angelino, who is a Marine Corps veteran, said he has “deep respect in my heart for all Army medics, who go into battle unarmed.” Angelino said he was wounded in action in Iraq and was transported via Army helicopter to the hospital.
Former Otsego County Representative Michele Farwell said they started working on the legislation to rename part of the highway in the fall of 2020.
In addition to the county approving a resolution to change the name of the highway to honor Walton, the town of Butternuts also issued a letter to Angelino in support of the change.
She said Angelino introduced the legislation in the Assembly last year, which was sponsored in the Senate by Oberacker. It passed and was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Oct. 31, 2021, according to the state Senate website.
Farwell said she was happy for “Dick Walton’s family and Vietnam veterans in the area,” to be able to get the highway dedicated. She said her father was in the Army during the Vietnam War and she felt Vietnam veterans “could use more recognition.”
During the ceremony, the G-MU band, under the direction of Will Gilchrest performed the national anthem and “The Army Goes Rolling Along.”
Heather Wilcox, principal at G-MU, said the district became aware of the dedication ceremony and didn’t hesitate to allow the band and local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to participate in the ceremony.
“Every year we have the veterans for breakfast and a ceremony the day before Veterans Day,” she said. “It’s a way to honor and remember their sacrifices for the country. We love to give back to the community.”
Members of Boy Scout Troop 44 presented the colors and members of Girl Scout Troops 708 and 61041 placed American flags around the park.
