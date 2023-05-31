Whether alcohol will be allowed at Oneonta parks with a permit is being discussed by two Common Council committees.
Members of the Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee discussed the park pavilion alcohol permit policy during their meeting Tuesday, May 30.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked if the Park Pavilion Alcohol Permit Policy was added to the agenda after someone spoke about the policy at the last council meeting.
Carol Kiehn Kirkey, who lives on Center Street said at the May 16, meeting she was concerned about the number of loud parties that have taken place in the Wilber Park pavilion over the past year.
David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said he wasn't at the meeting and the topic was added after someone raised concerns with him about the number of loud parties, littering, garbage and feces that was left after one of the parties that city Department of Public Works employees had to clean.
During the discussion, it was revealed people can pay a $25 fee to bring alcohol into the park for the party they are holding. The person throwing the party must provide a valid ID that shows they are older than 21. Some college students have taken advantage of the low fee and rented the pavilion at Wilber Park to hold parties, Rissberger said.
Carson and Harrington also said the deposit fee for people to rent the pavilion should be higher so if there is damage, the money could go for the cleanup.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, suggested raising the alcohol permit fee and also the age to rent the pavilion to 25. City Clerk Kerri Harrington said that would preclude a 23-year-old from being able to rent the pavilion to hold a party for their 1-year-old child.
Scott asked how many alcohol permits were issued and if one park received more than the other. City Administrator Greg Mattice said seven were issued for Neahwa Park and 14 were issued for Wilber Park in 2022, and so far this year three were issued for Neahwa Park and seven for Wilber Park.
Rissberger asked Oneonta Parks Administrator Lou Lansing if the city's Parks and Recreation committee discussed the issue and what their recommendation was. Lansing said the committee was in favor of banning alcohol altogether at the parks.
Rissberger suggested banning alcohol at Wilber Park, but allowing it at Neahwa, but Harrington said that wasn't fair to families living closer to Wilber Park.
Committee members agreed to changing the time people could apply for an alcohol permit to Memorial Day through Labor Day, to try to deter students from renting the pavilion. Rissberger asked Lansing to relay that suggestion to the park committee at its next meeting.
