BAINBRIDGE —The national touring show “Memories of Patsy” will be performed at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, the Patsy Cline tribute concert will take the audience back in time to the days when the singer graced the stages of America.
Songs will include “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,’ “I Fall to Pieces,” “She’s Got You,” “San Antonio Rose,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky’ and “Sweet Dreams.”
Reviews include, “An unbelievable performance. This show is a must see for all music fans.” – Santa Barbara News Press; “Patsy would be proud – great vocalist and outstanding band.” – Sante Fe New Mexican; and “An absolutely magical performance.” – Florida Today.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. All performances are open seating. Tickets may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882 and will also be available at the door.
In the art gallery that evening the works of Branden Hurd will be displayed. The gallery is open at 6 p.m. before the show through intermission.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
