A Patterson woman was sentenced to six months in jail following a felony driving while intoxicated conviction.
Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said in a media release Leigh F. Murray, 39, of Patterson, was sentenced on her conviction for driving while intoxicated, a class D felony on May 8.
Murray appeared in Delaware County Court and Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary Rosa sentenced her to six months in jail, to be followed by a five-year term of felony probation supervision, which was in accordance with aa plea bargain, the release said. She was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations. Her license was revoked, and she was ordered to pay fines and surcharges totaling $5,295. She must also install and maintain an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.