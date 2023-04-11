A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court Monday, April 10, to a charge of child sex abuse.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Jason P. Dufton, 41, of Susquehanna, pleaded guilty to engaging in a first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony.
According to the release, prior to pleading guilty, Dufton admitted that he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old while he lived in the town of Hancock. He also admitted that he inappropriately touched the child’s private area on several different occasions over a three-month period. The child was 10 years old at the time the conduct occurred, the release said.
Dufton entered his guilty plea as part of a deal, wherein it is expected he will be sentenced to seven years in state prison and 15 years of post-release supervision, the release said. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and provide a sample of his DNA for inclusion in the state DNA databank.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in Delaware County Court on May 30, the release said.
