Oneonta’s Swart-Wilcox House Museum could soon have a barn on its site.
The Friends of Swart-Wilcox House Museum presented a building project to the Oneonta Common Council Finance and Human Resources Committee on Monday, Jan. 9.
The city owns the museum, which is the oldest house in the city and on the National Register of Historic Places. The friends organization oversees, plans and runs the programs at the museum.
Norma Slawson, a member of the organization, outlined what the group wants to do at the museum. “We’re here to ask for your approval to place a barn on the property,” she said.
A property owner on Crumhorn Mountain would like to donate a barn from the time period to the city, Slawson said.
“That’s so cool,” Council Member and Chair of the Finance Committee Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said.
According to a handout furnished by the organization, the early-1800s barn has hand-hewn beams and wooden pegs.
The organization asked the committee to approve allocating $1,750 from the Swart-Wilcox fund to pay for an engineering study on how much it will cost to dismantle and move the barn, build a foundation, hook up utilities, design new spaces in the barn including exhibit space, storage, work area and restrooms and construct a new driveway.
Slawson said a barn is needed because “we’ve run out of room in the house. There are so many artifacts.”
She said the barn could also accommodate the attendees to a Summer Sunday program in case of rain. “There is no room in the house. If we have a rainy season, there is space to cover 50 to 60 people. The city could use it for large meetings.”
The barn would also have climate controlled heat and air conditioning for the museum’s documents and textiles, she said. “We have Henry Wilcox’s diaries; 17 of them that have been transcribed,” Slawson said. “We need a larger space.”
The Swart-Wilcox fund has $90,000 in it, Finance Director Virginia Lee said during the meeting.
“We do plan to launch a fundraising campaign,” Slawson said. The organization also plans to apply for grants.
The Finance Committee advanced the request to the full council which is scheduled to vote on the budget transfer Jan. 17.
The committee also advanced a grant approval for the downtown revitalization project at 14-18 Dietz Street. Oneonta Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said the city received a $300,000 RESTORE NY grant for the project, which will refurbish the old Crystal Palace building.
Yerly said the total project cost is estimated at $1.7 million to convert the upper floors into apartments and the first floor into commercial space. The private owner of the building would pay the rest of the restoration costs, he said.
