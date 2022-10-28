WORCESTER — The Catskill Community Players, celebrating its 48th year, will present Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, “Exhibit This!” at Wieting Theatre at 168 Main St. in Worcester at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at 7:30 pm, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6.
According to a media release, the comedy chosen as a No. 1 pick by New York Magazine, features 13 comedic short plays and monologues based on exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The cast includes Ben Friedell, Diane Stammel, Mark Murphy, Diana Friedell, Carol Dean, Maria Johnson, Gary Koutnik, Ben Magill, Becky Maeder-Chien, Charlie Reiman, Caitlin Liberati, Christine Juliano, Lee Lattimer, Abbey Koutnik, Andy Puritz, Kath Roth, Lissa Sidoli, Rosemary Summers, and Kathy Varadi.
Directed by Nancy Bondurant Couch, “Exhibit This” is co-produced by Diana Friedell, Lissa Sidoli, and J Lentner.
The set was designed and built by Charlie Reiman.
There will be home-baked refreshments available during intermission to benefit the Worcester Woman’s Club.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors or students and may be obtained in advance at https://tinyurl.com/3htyfmv5 or at the door.
Visit catskillplayers.org or www.facebook.com/catskill communityplayers for more information.
