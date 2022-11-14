Oneonta police have released the identity of the man who died in a Thursday morning bicycle accident.
Lt. Eric Berger said Oneonta resident Taver Brown, 50, died Thursday morning in Huntington Park. Berger said the department has not received the official report from the autopsy, but it appeared Brown died of “blunt force head and neck trauma due to a tragic accident.”
According to a media release, police and the Oneonta Fire Department Emergency Medical Squad responded about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, to a report of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle in Huntington Park in the city. Upon arrival, they found Brown dead.
Police said their investigation into the incident revealed video surveillance of a bicycle accident.
Berger said Brown was not wearing a helmet. “We encourage the use of helmets not only for children, but adults as well,” he said.
