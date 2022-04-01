Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
16-year-old female, Otego, March 24, criminal mischief.
Rodger Gilbertson, 52, Oneonta, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry ODell, 39, Maryland, March 26, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Robert J. Wehrenberg, 28, undomiciled, March 14, arrest warrant.
Charon Larson, 39, Milford, March 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Andrew Park, 39, Afton, March 9, second-degree menacing-weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.